PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks stunning in a thigh high slit dress; BFF Suhana Khan leaves a comment

Ananya Panday never fails to impress us whenever she shares anything on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.

Despite being only a few films old, Ananya Panday has been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time. The sultry diva made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The audience loved her character as Shreya Randhawa in the Punit Malhotra directorial. Ananya once again won the hearts of the audience with her stint in Pati, Patni Aur Woh that also featured Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The actress is also known for her impeccable style sense. We get a glimpse of the same in her latest pictures on Instagram once again. Ananya Panday mesmerizes us with her stunning look as she slays in a light blue-coloured satin midi dress with a thigh-high slit. The Khaali Peeli star strikes multiple poses while seated on her sofa and her killer expressions are worth a glimpse! Ananya opts for minimal makeup and leaves her hair open.

Check out the pictures below:

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Ananya’s latest pictures as soon as she posted them on social media. What actually grabbed our attention is her BFF ’s comment. The latter seems to be in awe of the SOTY 2 star’s new pictures as she writes, ‘wow’ in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday last featured in the movie Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. It was earlier released on an OTT platform but will now hit the theatre screens again on October 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, check out Suhana Khan's comment on Ananya's pictures below:

