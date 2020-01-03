PHOTOS: Ananya Panday paints a pretty picture in a no makeup look as she steps out in the city

On Friday afternoon, Ananya Panday was snapped in the city. The actress was spotted in a white and blue faded hoodie with a frilled mini skirt.

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar has had a great 2019. The actress made her debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The star of the generation Y enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares photos on Instagram which leave her followers swooning. However, her hilarious captions always managed to tickle everyone’s funny bones and end up making news. Recently, Ananya was spotted at 's New Year party.

On Friday afternoon, Ananya Panday was snapped in the city. The actress was spotted in a white and blue faded hoodie with a frilled mini skirt. She had kept her hair open and was donning pink coloured slippers. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. While Ananya was snapped by the paps, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made sure to flaunt her cute smile. It is after a long time, Ananya was spotted in the city by the paps. The actress had grabbed headlines with her promotional looks for Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On New Year’s eve, Ananya joined Suhana and at SRK’s house for a get-together. Photos from Shah Rukh and Gauri’s New Year's party have been doing the rounds on social media and fans have been loving it. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The movie is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 12 June 2020. Besides this, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

