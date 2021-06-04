PHOTOS: Ananya Panday pampers herself with a face pack while staying home; Charmme Kaur loves her nails

Ananya Panday shared a couple of selfies with a face pack on and asked everyone to be kind even to themselves. Producer Charmme Kaur praises her nails.

One of the new and most loved faces of Bollywood, Ananya Panday is doing well in the film industry. The actress made her debut with the film Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria back in 2019, and since then, the actress has appeared in some hit films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. The actress is moderately active on social media and makes sweet appearances on Instagram time and again. For her adorable looks and good acting skills she receives a lot of love and appreciation from the fans.

Recently, Ananya Panday posted a selfie on Instagram. And what was different about the selfie is that the actress is wearing a face pack in it. In one picture, Ananya has made a very innocent face, whereas in another one she is seen pouting. Ananya gave an inspiring caption to the post, she wrote “it’s never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)”. Producer and former actress Charmme Kaur praised Ananya's nails in the selfies by commenting “love your nails” with heart-eyes emojis.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram post-

On the work front, Ananya Panday is going to be starring in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger is going to be an action film which is going to be a bilingual film releasing in Hindi and Telugu. The bilingual action film is scheduled to release on September 9, 2021. Ananya will be also doing a film in which her co-stars are going to be and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The name of the film has not yet been announced. It is going to be directed by Shakun Batra.

