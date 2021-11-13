PHOTOS: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday gets engaged with beau Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is officially engaged with beau Ivor McCray today. The couple, who has been dating for two years, recently announced their engagement in the Maldives, and today, on November 13, Alanna and Ivor McCray exchanged rings in front of close friends and family. And now we have got our hands on numerous stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. The social media influencer, Alanna and her mother Deanne Panday took to their social media handles and shared glimpses from the special day.

In the photographs, Alanna can be seen donning a stunning grey outfit accessorized with a neckpiece and drop earrings, while Ivor McCray sported a white traditional outfit for the occasion. Alanna and McCray posed together for the pictures. Several guests including Ahaan Panday, Bipasha Basu, and others joined the couple on their special day. A few moments back, Alanna also shared glimpses of the beautiful decor, delicious food, dessert bar, and the arrangements at the ceremony. Previously, Alanna had shared pictures from her proposal wherein the couple was seen standing in between a heart-shaped arrangement made on a beach that read ‘Marry Me’ as McCray got on one knee for her.

Take a look:

While announcing her engagement Alanna had written, “2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor.”