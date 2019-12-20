PHOTOS: Ananya Panday slays in a crop top & ripped jeans as she heads to Dubai for the weekend

Recently, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport. The actress was all set to kickstart her weekend by jetting off to Dubai.

Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar is currently soaring high on the success of her film. Ananya received a great response for her performance as Tapasya Singh aka Woh in the film. Being just two films old Ananya has garnered a massive fan following. The actress is quite active on social media and loves to entertain her fans with photos and videos. From her airport looks to her promotional looks, the actress is just nailing it and setting up a great fashion trend.

Recently, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport. The actress was all set to kickstart her weekend by jetting off to Dubai. She was donning a black full-sleeve crop-top with black ripped jeans. She paired her look with blue coloured knee-length boots. But what caught our attention was Ananya's bag which had AP (initials of Ananya Panday) written on it. So cool right? Before entering the airport, the actress waved the paps and gave them a sweet smile. She posed in style with her cute smile for the camera.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the Telugu film Taxiwala starring Vijay Devarakonda. It is scheduled to be released on 12 June 2020. She will also be seen in an untitled movie with and Sidhant Chaturvedi. This movie will be directed by Shakun Batra and produced by .

Check out Ananya Panday's airport looks here:

