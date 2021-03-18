PHOTOS: Ananya Panday slays in a white crop top and jeans as she is spotted at a Mumbai jetty

Ananya Panday is on a shooting spree. She is continuously shooting one film after another. The actress was spotted at Versova today.

Ananya Panday is a phenomenal Bollywood actress. She has been a part of Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Ananya has garnered a massive fan following on social media platforms. The actress is quite active on social media and loves to entertain her fans with photos and videos. From her airport looks to her promotional looks, the actress nails it all and sets fashion trends.

Recently, Ananya Panday was spotted at the Versova jetty. She was seen in a white coloured crop-top with light blue coloured jeans. She paired her look with white coloured shoes. The actress waved to the paps and gave them a sweet smile. She posed in style and flashed her cute smile for the camera. Ananya was also seen wearing a mask. She will also be seen in an untitled movie with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This movie has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced by .

Ananya’s last film was Khaali Peeli. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios, the film also starred Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the Telugu film Taxiwala starring Vijay Devarakonda. Currently, she is shooting for Liger with Vijay Devarakonda and has completed the Goa shooting schedule.

Take a look at Ananya’s pictures here:

