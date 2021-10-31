PHOTOS: Ananya Panday spotted for the first time after her NCB visit as she resumes work

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday spotted for the first time after her NCB visit as she resumes work (Pic credit - Viral Bhayani)
Ananya Panday is one of the cutest actresses in Bollywood and paps love to click her. The newcomer had hit headlines in the past few weeks after her name emerged in Aryan Khan’s chats and she had been summoned in the NCB office. It was a tough time for her as not once but the actress was summoned thrice and she had visited the office with her dad. But now that this matter has subsided and Aryan is back home, it looks like Ananya is heaving a sigh of relief. The actress seems to have resumed work as she was spotted in the city today stepping out of a dubbing studio. 

In the pictures, Ananya Panday is dressed simply in Indian attire. She looks vibrant in a Pink coloured kurta with lacework at the borders. The actress paired the kurta with a palazzo that had the same border as the kurta. The Student Of The Year 2 actress sported a no-makeup look and completed her look with pink kolhapuri footwear. She held a fancy water bottle in her hand as she posed for the paps. Apparently, Ananya was stepping out of the dubbing studio in Bandra and was all smiles when she looked at the paps. 

On the work front, the actress has a Pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Liger. Apart from that, Ananya has a couple of exciting projects lined up in the pipeline. One of them is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani


