PHOTOS: Ananya Panday spotted for the first time after her NCB visit as she resumes work
In the pictures, Ananya Panday is dressed simply in Indian attire. She looks vibrant in a Pink coloured kurta with lacework at the borders. The actress paired the kurta with a palazzo that had the same border as the kurta. The Student Of The Year 2 actress sported a no-makeup look and completed her look with pink kolhapuri footwear. She held a fancy water bottle in her hand as she posed for the paps. Apparently, Ananya was stepping out of the dubbing studio in Bandra and was all smiles when she looked at the paps.
Take a look:
On the work front, the actress has a Pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Liger. Apart from that, Ananya has a couple of exciting projects lined up in the pipeline. One of them is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
