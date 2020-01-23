PHOTOS: Ananya Panday stuns in off beat looks as she poses for a magazine cover; Check it out

Ananya Panday is literally 'two' good as she poses for a magazine cover.

Wasn't one Ananya Panday sizzling enough? that the actress is not slaying in a dual avatar! The young starlet recently shone on the cover of Peacock magazine in a double role. Marking her way into Bollywood at the age of 21, the diva has already established herself as the new age fashionista! Despite being two films old, Ananya successfully gives the other actresses a run for their money when it comes to style. Her candid moments, cute expressions, millennial style makes her all the more lovable.

Ananya recently featured on the cover of Peacock magazine January 2020 edition and it is literally 'two' good to be missed. The young diva showcases four looks in the two covers, appearing in a double role in each one of them. The first look has Ananya look all boho and stylish with beach waves hairstyle. She dons a black dress layered with net. Her statement earrings and neutral makeup give her a rather goth look. On the other hand, the second look comprised a sheer black gown with a thigh-high slit and deep neck. Ananya looked all glam and classy with her hair styled in a ponytail and her doe eyes highlighted with kohl. Check it out:

The second cover shows more drama where Ananya dons a shimmer black dress matched with a pair of footwear with leopard print. She has her hair styled in loose curls and flaunts a makeup fresh face. Ananya ditches black in the fourth look and opts for a bright red gown. She flaunts her collar bones in the off-shoulder dress. See Photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's next film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

