PHOTOS: Ananya Panday takes Dubai by storm as she poses by the beach

Earlier this year, Bollywood witnessed the entry of many new faces who were able to acquire massive fan following too. One such Gen – Y actor happens to be Ananya Panday. The stunning beauty is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 co – starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Thereafter, Ananya showcased her acting prowess again in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. The Khaali Peeli actress is currently holidaying in Dubai and enjoying the last few days of the year in peace and serenity. Ananya has recently shared a few pictures from her vacay in which she can be seen posing for the camera nearby the beach. She is seen wearing an all – black beach wear consisting of a bralette and thigh high slit skirt.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday below:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame. The comedy thriller has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. The first look of Khaali Peeli was unveiled back in the month of August this year. It happens to be a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala and is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

