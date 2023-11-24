PHOTOS: Ananya Panday thanks Gauri Khan for designing her 'first dream home'; says 'you’re the best'

Ananya Panday, who recently bought a flat in Mumbai, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's wife and a renowned interior designer, Gauri Khan, has designed her new home. Ananya posted some pictures on Instagram with Gauri and expressed gratitude for Gauri's precise understanding of her preferences for the new home.

Ananya Panday expresses her heartfelt gratitude to Gauri Khan for designing her new house

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday announced that she has purchased a new home in Mumbai. On Friday, the Dream Girl 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and disclosed that her new residence in the city has been designed by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan.

Thanking Gauri for “exactly understanding” how she wanted her new house to be like, she wrote, “My first home .. my dream home thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me. You’re the best, love you!!!"

TAKE A LOOK:

A lot of celebrities commented on the actress’ post. Ayushmann Khurrana reacted with a heart-made with hands emoji. Farah Khan wrote, “Congratulations!! Big moment,” and added a red heart emoji. Huma Qureshi also wrote, “Congratulations this is really special,” and added a raised hands emoji. TAKE A LOOK:

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Ananya Panday played the role of Pari Srivastav in her recent film, Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead. The movie performed well at the box office.

Ananya is making strides in her career, preparing for her entry into the OTT world with Call Me Bae, a project she recently finished filming. Moreover, she is set to lead in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. Another intriguing project in her varied lineup is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a film centered around friendship, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, where she co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Ananya also recently made an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8 along with Sara Ali Khan hosted by Karan Johar.

