PHOTOS: Ananya Panday's casual chic weekend look includes a tan LV handbag worth Rs 2.6 lakh

Carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag, Ananya Panday upped the style quotient and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The monsoons have officially hit Mumbai and with a rainy day prediction, several celebrities are staying indoors. But not Ananya Panday! The young star was snapped out and about in the city as she stepped out in a casual chic outfit. The paparazzi spotted the actress waiting for her car and did not waste time and got clicking.

As usual, Ananya was all smiles under her mask for the paparazzi. Beating the gloomy monsoon blues, Ananya was seen wearing a lime green top which she paired with denims. Carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag, Ananya upped the style quotient and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers with a hint of pink.

While Ananya's casual chic look was a winner, our eyes were set on the actress' tan coloured Louis Vuitton handbag that looked simply stunning. Well, that stunning look comes at a steep price as Ananya's bag costs a whopping Rs 2.6 lakh. Yes, you heard that right. The Monogram Carryall Louis Vuitton bag is priced at USD 3,505.70 which approximately converts to Rs 2,59,658!

The actress looked picture perfect as she headed out but not before posing for the paparazzi. Check out Ananya Panday's pricey and luxurious handbag below:

Apart from Ananya, several celebrities have been snapped with this LV handbag including , Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ananya Panday’s fancy & lush house in Mumbai; Photos that will give you a quick tour of her dreamy pad

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×