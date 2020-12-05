PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor arrives in Mumbai after his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co star Neetu Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive

Anil Kapoor is back in the bay after his co-star Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was seen waving at the shutterbugs.

Anil Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh for the shoot of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has returned back to Mumbai. It is said that the shoot of the film has apparently been put on hold as and director Raj Mehta have been tested positive for COVID-19. As per TOI report, the senior star, who had isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh, is flying back to Mumbai in an air ambulance. In between all of this, Anil Kapoor has been spotted by the shutterbugs.

In the pictures, the Mr. India star can be seen waving at the paparazzi at the airport. He looks dapper in an all-black outfit. He can be seen wearing black jeans with a matching hat. He completes his look with stylish sunglasses and black shoes. The actor happily poses for the shutterbugs as he makes his way in a swanky car. Anil can also be seen sporting a black mask amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Needless to say, the handsome actor looks fit and yet again proves that age is just a number for him. It is being speculated that he has returned after co-star Neetu was diagnosed with COVID.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, Anil had put all the rumours about his health to rest on his social media. He had written, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.” His doting daughter also slammed certain sections of media for circulating false reports about her father’s health.

