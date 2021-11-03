PHOTOS: Antim stars Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana & Aayush Sharma snapped in festive best as they promote film

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:43 PM IST  |  14.7K
   
Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big theatrical release and the actor is going all out. Ahead of the Diwali weekend, Salman stepped out to promote his film Antim: The Final Truth with co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. As per reports, the trio were promoting the film on Ranveer Singh's television show The Big Picture. 

Keeping up with the festive vibes, Mahima wore a stunning yellow floral lehenga. Both Salman and Aayush wore shades of blue as they posed as a trio for the paparazzi. Salman was snapped in a deep navy blue shirt and black trousers. Aayush, on the other hand,  wore a sky blue blazer over a white tee. He paired it with a pair of navy blue trousers.  

Check out Salman, Aayush and Mahima Makwana's photos below: 

salman-aayush-antim-promos-photos-inline_1.jpg
salman-aayush-antim-promos-photos-inline_2.jpg
salman-aayush-antim-promos-photos-inline_3.jpg
salman-aayush-antim-promos-photos-inline_4.jpg
salman-aayush-antim-promos-photos-inline_5.jpg

Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth, which is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, is set to release in theatres on 26 November. 

ALSO READ: Salman Khan is a total cowboy, Iulia Vantur stuns in polka dot saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; PICS

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


