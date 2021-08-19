PHOTOS: Anupam Kher pens a sweet note for the ‘Godfather of acting’ Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Hollywood’s own ‘Godfather’ Robert De Niro share a rather special relationship. The two senior actors had appeared together in the 2012 Hollywood romantic-comedy drama film, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in the leads. Over the years the two co-stars continued sharing a warm and cordial relationship with each other, which is generously garnished with several dinners together. Following this trajectory, the ‘A Wednesday’ actor wished De Niro on his 78th birthday, which was on Tuesday, the 17th of August.

Kher took to Instagram and posted a few pictures featuring himself and De Niro, to wish his dear friend on his birthday. In three out of five pictures, we can see the actors standing beside each other, and flashing warm smiles at the camera. In the other two photos, we can see Kher presenting his latest book, ‘Your Best Day Is Today’ to De Niro. Sharing these photos on the gram, Anupam Kher wrote, “Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world.”

He continued the caption with, “On a personal level every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!! #RobertDeNiro #GodFatherOfActing #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday”

Have a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram post here:

Over the past few years, both the actors have invited and hosted each other at dinners several times, when they catch up in New York. In fact, Kher celebrated his birthday with De Niro three times in a row from 2018 to 2020

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप।pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

