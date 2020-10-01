PHOTOS: Anurag Kashyap reaches Versova Police station for questioning with regard to Payal Ghosh's accusations

Anurag Kashyap was photographed at the Versova Police station in Mumbai. The director has been summoned for questioning with regard to sexual misconduct allegation by Payal Ghosh.

Payal Ghosh had recently filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The actress claimed the filmmaker forced himself on her. The actress had registered an FIR against Anurag under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. It was reported earlier this week that the director will be called in for questioning. Today, the paparazzi photographed Anurag making his way to the police station.

He was spotted outside the Versova Police Station this morning. The Gangs of Wasseypur helmer will record his statement in connection with the case today. When the news of his summon made the headlines, the actress took to Twitter and thanked Mumbai Police. "Thank you @MumbaiPolice ... @anuragkashyap72 has been called tomorrow at versova police station for summoning and questioning. Let's hope justice prevails....!!" she tweeted.

Check out photos of Anurag Kashyap at the Versova Police Station:

Kashyap had previously issued a statement via his lawyer denying the accusation against him. "These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement said.

The director tweeted the statement and said, "It took so long to silence me. It’s okay. In an attempt to silence me, you ended up lying so much that you have dragged other women despite being a woman yourself. Maintain some decorum, madam. I just want to say that whatever your accusations are, they are baseless."

