PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma is all smiles under her mask as she shoots for second consecutive day

Back to business! After resuming work on Sunday, was snapped once more on Monday out and about. The actress, who resumed shoots after her UK and Dubai trip, was seen in the city for a commercial shoot and was all smiles under her mask. For the shoot, Anushka arrived in denims and a cropped sweatshirt.

The actress looked smart as always as she was snapped getting into her car. Anushka's new short hair was also unmissable as the actress styled it well. In her cropped black and yellow hooded sweatshirt, the new mum looked as fit as ever. The actress was all smiles and waved out before heading out in her dreamy Range Rover.

On Sunday, Anushka was seen shooting for a commercial. The actress has not yet announced a new film since Zero in 2018. She and husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child and daughter Vamika earlier this year in January.

Check out Anushka's latest photos below:

