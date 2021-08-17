PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma cheers Indian cricket team as it registers a terrific win against England at Lords

It’s a night that calls for celebrations and rejoicing for the Indian cricket team fans all over the country and beyond. India registered a crushing win by defeating England by 151 runs in the second match out of the five-day test match series, at Lords, England. Like all Indian cricket fans, Bollywood actress, producer, and Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma was delighted and ecstatic at this glorious win for team India. The photos she put up on Instagram stories are proof that her happiness knows no bounds tonight.

Earlier today, Anushka put up an Instagram story of her watching the nail-biting match on her television screen. Sharing that picture, Anushka wrote, “Too interesting,” on her story as well. After India’s terrific win at Lord’s, the ‘PK’ actress posted another story on her gram, cheering the boys on the television screen. The photo featured the victorious team celebrating their win at the Lords cricket ground. She put an excited “Yessss”, on the picture as well. With netizens and cricket lovers appreciating Virat’s captaincy and intensity today, Anushka had even more reason to be happy and proud.

Apart from Anushka, other celebrities like , Arjun Rampal, and Athiya Shetty too took to social media to laud the Indian team.

Arjun took to twitter and wrote, “Incredible just too good. What an amazing performance from the best team in the world. What a come back from a gloomy day to a bright finale. Congratulations team India. Test cricket at its best. #IndvsEng @Jaspritbumrah93 #shami @ImIshant @mdsirajofficial And co.”

Sharing a picture of a victorious team on Instagram stories, Athiya wrote, “What a win!!!!” Athiya’s rumoured beau and cricketer KL Rahul had delivered a spectacular performance in the last test match against England, where he scored the first test century at Lords after Ajinkya Rahane in 2014.

