PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma enjoys a breathtaking view of the Manchester skyline, shares a heartwarming quote

It’s yet another day when actor and producer Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time in London with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. Anushka often takes to social media to share glimpses of her time in the city. From strolling the streets of the city with Virat, to trying out different eateries, the Pari actress keeps fans updated about her little fun adventures. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a few sneak-peeks from her day, which included a mesmerizing view of the Manchester sky populated with high-rise buildings, and a heartwarming quote.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka shared a series of pictures from her day. In one of them, Anushka shared a rather breath-taking view of the Manchester sky, which was filled with the tops of several buildings. The next picture that Anushka shared, featured a beautiful quote that was showcased on a building. The quote read, “The world is a better place with you in it”. The actress also doodled a little pink heart on that picture. Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared a picture featuring her inside a hotel room, where she had two plates of dosa in front of her. Sharing the picture she wrote, ‘Home away from home”, and she also thanked the hotel Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, which is next to the Buckingham Palace.

Take a look at Anushka’s latest Instagram stories:

Interestingly, Anushka and Virat have been in England since June this year along with their daughter Vamika and they are often seen enjoying quality time together. In fact, the power couple had also celebrated Vamika’s six month birthday there with a picnic and Anushka captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”.

