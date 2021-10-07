PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma looks chic as she dons a white shirt and distressed jeans

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has finally returned to work. The new mommy is not leaving any chance in impressing her fans with her looks. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, is looking pretty every time she is stepping out of the house. Well, it’s been a long time that her fans have seen her on the screen. She was last seen in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is mostly spotted in casual looks these days.

Today, she was spotted outside her vanity van. The actress was wearing a simple plain white shirt paired with loose distressed jeans and a white colour crop top. Indeed, Anushka was looking like a vision in white with her short hair which she had styled properly. The Sultan actress was wearing minimalistic makeup with nude lipstick. Her charming smile was making the whole look more pretty. While coming out of the vanity van, she posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them.

Recently, Anushka was seen in a boyfriend tee that she teamed with her baggy jeans. The white tee that featured red stripes was tucked under her high-waisted denim that flared below the hips and brushed the floor.