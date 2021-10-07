PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma looks chic as she dons a white shirt and distressed jeans
Today, she was spotted outside her vanity van. The actress was wearing a simple plain white shirt paired with loose distressed jeans and a white colour crop top. Indeed, Anushka was looking like a vision in white with her short hair which she had styled properly. The Sultan actress was wearing minimalistic makeup with nude lipstick. Her charming smile was making the whole look more pretty. While coming out of the vanity van, she posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them.
Recently, Anushka was seen in a boyfriend tee that she teamed with her baggy jeans. The white tee that featured red stripes was tucked under her high-waisted denim that flared below the hips and brushed the floor.
Take a look at the photos here:
On the work front, the actress has not announced any new projects. She has delivered a cute daughter this year and was on break for a long time. Well, we all are waiting for her announcement about a new film.
Also Read: Anushka Sharma is all of us feeling Monday blues in her new PHOTO