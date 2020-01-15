PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma is making memories with coffee and sunsets as 'beloved' Virat Kohli turns photographer

Anushka Sharma captioned the photos, "And just like that, a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved ."

and Virat Kohli aka Virushka, as we know them are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town. Time and again, the two have set major couple goals every time they step out and well, sometimes, they don't even have to go out. Both Virat and Anushka make sure to celebrate special days and never miss out on a chance to take vacations, but well, even when they decide to stay in, they manage to make it memorable just fine.

And so, Anushka shared photos on social media where she can be seen enjoying the sunset with some coffee and of course, she can't seem to control her smile, courtesy husband Virat. The Indian skipper turned photographer for the actress and she captioned the photo as, "And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved." She kept it casual in comfy and casual clothes with socks along with it while sporting messy open hair.

Soon enough, decided to troll her for those white socks too, and wrote, "Socks ki dry cleaning mashallah top-notch hai !!" On the work front, the actress is reportedly gearing up for Indian cricket team Captain Jhulan Goswami and she was snapped sporting the Indian jersey.

