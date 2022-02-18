PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma spotted on field as she warms up to start cricket prep for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma , who is making her comeback to the movies with Chakda Xpress , stepped on to the field for some practice today. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi warming up at a field before she could start learning the ropes. For the unversed, the actress will be playing Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami . While the film is yet to go on floors, Anushka has already started her prep.

A source had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla that Anushka is first building up her fitness and physique to essay the fast bowler on screen. On Friday, we got to see just that as Anushka stepped on to the field and began warming up. The paparazzi snapped Anushka from afar as she was stretching.

Clad in black track pants, a floral printed workout top and sports shoes, the doting mum looked all geared up. Anushka protected herself from the scorching heat as she pinned up her hair neatly and wore a black cap.

