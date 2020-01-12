PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma ups her fashion game with an all black look when snapped at the airport

On a Sunday afternoon, as the actress returned back to the city, she was spotted at the airport. Anushka was donning a black sweatshirt with black denim and a pair of cool black shades.

was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with and . The movie did not fare well in the box office and received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The actress has not yet signed any project since then. There are rumours going around of Anushka being the lead actress in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake. According to reports, the actress will be playing the role of a glamorous teacher in the film and will be donning Amitabh Bachchan's role from Satte Pe Satta in the remake.

Recently, Anushka was papped sans Virat at the airport as she headed out of the city to an unknown destination. On a Sunday afternoon, as the actress returned back to the city, she was spotted at the airport. Anushka was donning a black sweatshirt with black denim and a pair of cool black shades. Anushka paired her all-black look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Zero actress had tied a pony to her hair and was carrying a black sling purse with her. Anushka looked stunning in her all-black airport look.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma's next to be a biopic on former Indian cricket team Captain Jhulan Goswami? Find out)

On the work front, according to a report, Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of an all-round cricketer and former captain of India national women's cricket Jhulan Goswami in her biopic. Reports also suggest that the shooting of the biopic is expected to take place in the dressing room as well as Eden Gardens. For those who don't know, Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement from WT20Is in August 2018. Jhulan is known for both her batting and bowling (right-arm medium) capabilities.

Check out Anushka Sharma's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More