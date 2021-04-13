PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor buys swanky Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1 crore; Goes on a ride in the city

Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted by paps driving his new luxury swanky wheels in the city. Read on further to know more details about the actor’s new car.

Well, it no secret that our B-Town actors love to spend on luxurious cars. While some like it sporty, many go for classy but as and how actors start riding high on success, they keep investing in new wheels. A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan had bought a brand new Lamborghini Urus which reportedly cost him 4.5 crores. Now, actor has become a proud owner of a Land Rover Defender. Yes, you read that right. The Ishaqzaade star has reportedly shelled out Rs 1 crore to buy the new luxury wheeler.

Recently, Arjun was spotted riding his new swanky car in the city. In the photos, we can see him posing for paps in front of the car. While it is not known which model of this luxury car Arjun has added to his collection, the colour of his new ride seems like metallic gold. In one of the photos, clad in a white shirt & jeans, the handsome star can be seen getting out of his new car.

To note, earlier, the Gunday actor had brought himself a blue shade Maserati Levante on his 32nd birthday. Needless to say, the latest addition proves that Arjun surely loves cars.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Photos below:

Earlier, celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, , South actress Rashmika Mandanna, Baahubali star Prabhas and Anil Kapoor had bought swanky cars this year.

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun’s work front, the 2 States star had recently announced in an Instagram post that he will be showcasing his culinary skills in a show called 'Star Vs Food'. The celebrity cooking show will also feature his ladylove , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Pratik Gandhi.

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

