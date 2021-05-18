PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor clicked sporting his comfy summer look; Varun Dhawan keeps it casual in the gym attire

Arjun Kapoor clicked outside his grandmother’s house by the shutterbugs. Varun Dhawan gets snapped outside his gym looking ripped.

’s latest film Sardar Ka Grandson has just got released and he went to his grandmother’s house to experience the film with her. Arjun got snapped by the lens as he was walking from his grandmother’s house to his car. Mumbai happens to be a hot and humid city and therefore, Arjun sported a comfortable look with knee-length shorts and sweatshirts to accommodate the weather. Arjun wore a black cap and black footwear to keep his style on point and white glasses to perfect the nerd-in-summer look.

Arjun was wearing a proper face mask in consideration of the COVID outbreak in Mumbai and kept a social distance from the photographers. On the cusp of superstardom, October star was spotted after a long time by the shutterbugs. Varun is known to be a fitness freak who always likes to stay in shape. He was clicked by the paparazzi outside his gym in Juhu. With protein shake in hand, Varun sported a commando look with the hat on his head and an all-black-gym-attire. He wore an armless t-shirt paired with black joggers and black shoes to be agile while working out.

Due to the COVID outbreak, gyms and fitness centers were advised to be closed in Mumbai but soon as the first opportunity opened up, Varun jumped to continue to increase his fitness game. Last seen in the OTT release Coolie No. 1, Varun will be next seen in a comic-inspired horror film called Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He will be releasing a family dramedy called Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and in the leading parts.

