PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor jetts off out of the city looking uber cool to ring in his New Year

, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt was recently busy shooting for his upcoming film in Punjab with Rakul Preet. The actor was back in the city to celebrate sister Anshula's birthday. Recently, Arjun got together with his siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor and gave his fans a glimpse into his family evening. Arjun shared a photo from a perfect family evening and we couldn’t help but relate.

Today afternoon, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a cool and casual avatar. The Panipat actor was donning a white t-shirt with a neon coloured peace sign on it. He paired his look with a cool jacket and denim. He was wearing a pair of cool shades and was carrying his backpack. The actor was jetting off somewhere to ring in his New Year. Is he going to Goa since his girlfriend is there? While entering the airport, Arjun Kapoor gave a smile to the paps for clicking him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Panipat. The film managed to get great reviews from critics and Arjun’s performance was loved. Now, he is shooting for an untitled love story with Rakul Preet Singh. The film will release in 2020. Recently, Arjun Kapoor agreed that being a star kid, actors get opportunities easily in the beginning but Arjun, on the contrary, decided to meet casting directors and go for auditions when he was making his Bollywood debut.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

