PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor makes heads turn in stylish sunnies as he's spotted clicking selfies with fans

Arjun Kapoor, who will soon begin the shoot of his next project Ek Villain 2, was today spotted in his casual best in the city. Check out his photos below.

Actor is on a roll these days. The Gunday star is having his hands full with many exciting and big budgets films. The handsome star had recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson and is currently gearing up for the release of the same. Arjun will soon move to his next project Ek Villain 2 and will begin the shoot of Mohit Suri’s directorial next month. Apart from his work commitments, the handsome star often grabs headlines for making style statements each time he gets papped in the city.

Right from stepping out with his rumoured girlfriend to going out and about in the city, the Ishaqzaade star is often spotted by shutterbugs. Today, Arjun was seen at his casual best as he was clicked by photographers. He looked dapper in a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He completed his comfy look with stylish sunglasses. In the photos, the actor can be seen happily posing for shutterbugs and was all smiles. The Mubarakan star can also be seen clicking selfies with his fans in the pictures.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s pictures below:

Meanwhile, while talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Arjun opened about his forthcoming film Ek Villain 2 and mentioned that it is the kind of film he always wanted to do. He said, “This genre’s speciality is that you will not know who’s good, who’s bad, who’s right and who’s wrong, everybody has something that makes them grey. For me, that is very exciting. I was waiting for the right kind of film to do that, and to work with a director (Mohit) who I enjoyed working with (in Half Girlfriend), who has a great cinematic taste.”

“I think Villain is a film that will be consumed in cinemas on the big screen, once vaccines are taken and people start coming in the theatres. Ek Villain is the kind of film I always wanted to do as an actor to entertain people pan India,” he added.

