PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor makes way for ladylove Malaika Arora as they attend Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash

Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. The two are currently attending the lavish Diwali bash organised by Anil Kapoor together. Malaika and Arjun caught the attention of the shutterbugs when they arrived at the venue together. Needless to say, the lovebirds looked extremely stunning. Check out their photos below: