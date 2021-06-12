PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor steps out with sister Anshula; Janhvi Kapoor papped while going to gym

Siblings Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped by paps as they stepped out today. Check out their photos.

As the lockdown restrictions have eased in Mumbai, Bollywood celebs have started to step out to resume their activities. Yesterday, stepped out for a lunch date with her besties and sister. Today, was spotted with his sister Anshula Kapoor in the city. The brother-sister duo was clicked by paps while entering a hospital. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has resumed her workout regime and was seen outside a gym.

In the photos, we can see the Gunday star wearing a full-sleeved t-shirt paired with black shorts and flats. He completed his casual look with shades. Anshula also kept it comfy and opted for an all-black outfit. The star kid is seen donning a black tee with leggings. She can also be seen carrying a chic black purse. Arjun and Anshula were seen making their way inside the clinic.

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress, who is known for her dedication towards fitness, is seen clad in a white tank top that she styled with shorts and matching flats. All of them were wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Police, which also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jafferi. The Ishaqzaade actor also has Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Ek Villain 2 in his kitty.

Talking about Janhvi’s work front, the actress will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The movie has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood. Bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, the flick is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila.

