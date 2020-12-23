PHOTOS: Arjun Rampal snapped at a dubbing studio in the city amid his NCB inquiry

Amidst his NCB enquiry, Arjun Rampal was spotted on Wednesday outside a dubbing studio in the city's suburbs and looked effortlessly stylish.

Arjun Rampal has been making headlines for a variety of reasons over the span of last month or so. The actor landed in troubled waters when he came under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau and his residence was searched in November. Just a few days ago, Arjun Rampal was snapped at the NCB office as he arrived for his questioning. Now, amidst his NCB enquiry the actor was spotted on Wednesday outside a dubbing studio in the city.

Arjun looked uber cool in a pair of black pants, grey tee and white sneakers. The actor's beard was on point and he also sported a pair of shades before heading out in his car. Arjun looked effortlessly stylish. Earlier this week, his appearance at the NCB office brought the spotlight back on the drugs case which is being probed by the agency in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal's latest photos:

During the NCB raid last month at Arjun residence, the actor was found in possession of a banned tablet. Soon after, the actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were called for questioning by the NCB over the banned tablets. A latest report in Mid-Day has revealed that the actor submitted a backdated prescription to the NCB for the banned tablets and was summoned for the same this week. The agency is likely to call Arjun Rampal once more, several reports revealed.

