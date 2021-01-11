PHOTOS: Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal appears before NCB after being summoned for 2nd time in drug case

Spotted in a green saree, Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal was seen entering the NCB office on Monday with her lawyer in tow. See photos below.

Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned Arjun Rampal sister Komal Rampal and she relayed to the authorities that she won't be able to be present, Komal was summoned once more on Monday. The paparazzi stationed outside the NCB office in Mumbai snapped Komal Rampal arriving on Monday noon. Spotted in a green saree, Komal was seen entering the NCB office with her lawyer in tow.

As for Arjun Rampal, the actor has appeared before the NCB on multiple occasions and his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also summoned a few months ago. The NCB is investigating the banned tablets that were found in the actor's possession. According to a report in Free Press Journal, Arjun claimed that the banned medication belonged to his sister and dog. Hence, the NCB has also summoned Komal Rampal.

As per the report, two prescriptions have been seized for the medication. While one is from a Delhi-based doctor, the other is from Mumbai. Earlier, a report in Mumbai Mirror had stated that Arjun Rampal had submitted a backdated prescription from the Delhi doctor who gave it to him via a common friend. The NCB has also recorded the doctor's statement who has fully co-operated with the NCB.

Take a look at Komal Rampal's photos:

