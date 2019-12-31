PHOTOS: Arpita Khan Sharma to return home with baby girl Ayat for New Year after her discharge

Just a few hours before entering 2020, Arpita Khan Sharma has been discharged from the hospital. She and little baby Ayat will be spending their New Year with the entire family at home.

On 27th December 2019, received the best gift on his birthday. Sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl. As the couple embraced parenthood once again, an ecstatic Aayush Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and announced his little girl's name as Ayat. The actor was so excited and happy on being a father again that he even shared Ayat's first pictures on his Instagram account. In the pictures shared, we can see the little angel Ayat dressed up in a cute teddy bear pajama posing with father Aayush Sharma, mommy Arpita Khan Sharma who is still in the hospital and little brother Ahil.

But now, just a few hours before entering 2020, Arpita Khan Sharma has been discharged from the Hinduja hospital. She and little baby Ayat will be spending their New Year with the entire family at home. In the photos snapped by the paparazzi, we can see Arpita Khan Sharma is dressed up in a black coloured dress with red polka dots on it, father and actor Aayush Sharma is dressed in a grey shirt and grey coloured washed denims. He is holding Ayat in his arms and little Ahil is wearing a white t-shirt and black track pants. The family is all smiles as they pose for the camera.

(Also Read: Aayush Sharma shares first photos of his and Arpita Khan Sharma's baby Ayat and we can't take our eyes off her)

The couple had planned to welcome their baby through c-section and had chosen Salman's birthday as the special date for the same. Post Salman Khan's birthday bash, Arpita was admitted to Hinduja hospital for her c-section delivery and the star sibling delivered her second baby on Salman's birthday. The entire Khan family was there at the hospital to greet the new member. On having the new member at home on New Year's eve is like a cherry on top for Salman Khan and his family.

Check out the pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More