PHOTOS: Aryan Khan, 4 others snapped as NCB officers escort them for medical tests
Aryan Khan and seven others who were remanded to NCB custody will be presented in court once more on Thursday. Ahead of the court hearing tomorrow, Aryan Khan and at least 4 others were taken for medical tests on Wednesday afternoon.
The group, escorted by NCB officers, were seen being taken to the hospital in different cars. Aryan Khan was snapped leaving the premises with a NCB officer and was wearing a tee, joggers and a blue jacket. This is the second time that those detained by the NCB have been taken for medical tests to JJ Hospital.
On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visited the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan. Dadlani was snapped outside the premises.
Take a look at Aryan Khan's photos below:
The next hearing in the drugs case is slated to be held on 7 October. The hearing will be held as NCB's extended custody of those arrested will come to an end on Thursday.
In the earlier hearing, the anti-drug agency had stated in court that it needed Aryan Khan;'s custody in order to examine his WhatsApp chats and reported international trafficking links that may have surfaced.
Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had argued that NCB should not be given custody based on "mere WhatsApp chats". He also clarified that Aryan Khan was invited as a guest on the cruise and there was no recovery of drugs from him.
