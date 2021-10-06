PHOTOS: ​Aryan Khan, 4 others snapped as NCB officers escort them for medical tests

Aryan Khan and seven others who were remanded to NCB custody will be presented in court once more on Thursday. Ahead of the court hearing tomorrow, and at least 4 others were taken for medical tests on Wednesday afternoon.

The group, escorted by NCB officers, were seen being taken to the hospital in different cars. Aryan Khan was snapped leaving the premises with a NCB officer and was wearing a tee, joggers and a blue jacket. This is the second time that those detained by the NCB have been taken for medical tests to JJ Hospital.

On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visited the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan. Dadlani was snapped outside the premises.

Take a look at Aryan Khan's photos below: