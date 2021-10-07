PHOTOS: Aryan Khan brought back to NCB office as Arthur Road jail won't admit accused post 6 PM

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 08:10 PM IST
   
PHOTOS: Aryan Khan brought back to NCB office as Arthur Road jail won't admit accused post 6 PM
Minutes after he was sent to a 14 day judicial custody along with the other accused, Aryan Khan was brought back to the NCB office. As per protocol, Shah Rukh Khan's son as well as the other accused were supposed to be taken to Arthur Road Jail in the city. However, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm.

Arthur Road jail in Mumbai does not accept new inmates post 6 PM without a Covid-19 report. The court agreed with Maneshinde's request and ordered, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB." 

Soon after the court order, Aryan Khan and others were brought back to the NCB office. Take a look at the photos below:  

aryan-ncc-custody-inline_1.jpg
aryan-ncc-custody-inline_2.jpg
aryan-ncc-custody-inline_3.jpg
aryan-ncc-custody-inline_4.jpg
 

Apart from requesting custody with NCB for tonight, Satish Maneshinde also moved for bail plea. The court has now slated to hear Maneshinde's bail plea on behalf of Aryan Khan on Friday, 8 October. 

In court, Maneshinde argued that apart from taking their statement, nothing has been done. Aryan Khan's phone also continues to be with the NCB. He stated that there is no reason to remand accused to custody as remand report shows that presence of accused with NCB is not necessary since situation is same as it last existed.   

Comments
Anonymous : Most of the starkids are doing drugs it’s just Aryan got caught.
REPLY 3 3 hours ago
Anonymous : okay and your point is? Everyone should be jail because they are followed and literally worshiped.
REPLY 0 28 minutes ago
Anonymous : kindly leave this boy alone. guilty or no guilty he is just 22 years and this media pressure is too much. vulture media people.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : I agree....I feel bad for all the negative attention he is receiving from the media
REPLY 0 56 minutes ago
Anonymous : completely agree, well said
REPLY 0 25 minutes ago

