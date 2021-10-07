PHOTOS: Aryan Khan brought back to NCB office as Arthur Road jail won't admit accused post 6 PM

Minutes after he was sent to a 14 day judicial custody along with the other accused, Aryan Khan was brought back to the NCB office. As per protocol, Shah Rukh Khan's son as well as the other accused were supposed to be taken to Arthur Road Jail in the city. However, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm.

Arthur Road jail in Mumbai does not accept new inmates post 6 PM without a Covid-19 report. The court agreed with Maneshinde's request and ordered, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."

Soon after the court order, Aryan Khan and others were brought back to the NCB office. Take a look at the photos below: