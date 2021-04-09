PHOTOS: Aryan Khan sparks off his Bollywood debut speculations as he gets papped outside YRF studios

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was today spotted sitting inside his car outside YRF studios in the city. Check out his photos.

’s son is one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood. Although he is yet to venture into acting, the handsome kid already enjoys a massive fan following on social media thanks to his charming looks. Unlike his superstar father and sister , Aryan likes to keep himself away from the spotlight. His pictures often make it to the internet and go viral in no time.

While SRK’s eldest son does not enjoy the limelight much, paps surely leave no chance to get a glimpse of Aryan. Today, he was spotted by shutterbugs outside YRF studios in the city. In the photos, Aryan can be seen sitting inside his swanky car. The star kid looked dapper in a black t-shirt. Following the COVID protocols, he was also seen donning a black mask. One simply cannot miss his dapper looks in the photos. Well, Aryan's recent outing has sparked off his Bollywood debut speculations that have been doing rounds for a while now.

Check out Aryan Khan’s Pictures below:

Talking about Aryan's career ambitions, SRK during his appearance on David Letterman's talk show had shared that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. He also mentioned that though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

“He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act.' His issue was, which I think is practical and honest, he said, “Every time I'll be compared to you... and I don't want to be in that position,” King Khan said.

