PHOTOS: Aryan Khan and others brought to Arthur Road jail, bail plea hearing underway
On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 4 others' NCB custody came to an end. The court sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drugs seizure case. With judicial custody, the accused were slated to be sent to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.
However, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm without Covid-19 report. The court order read, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."
Here are the visuals from outside the NCB office and Arthur Road Jail:
Mumbai | NCB brings Aryan Khan and other accused in the cruise ship drug raid case to Arthur Jail pic.twitter.com/uow3Ukaj0Z— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021
ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's first post amid Aryan's arrest is ode to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on her mum's birthday