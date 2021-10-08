PHOTOS: Aryan Khan and others brought to Arthur Road jail, bail plea hearing underway

As Aryan Khan's bail hearing commenced, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was snapped being escorted outside the NCB office. Aryan, along with the other accused, were being taken for medical tests to JJ Hospital. Aryan Khan was being escorted out by one of the NCB officers. 

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 4 others' NCB custody came to an end. The court sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drugs seizure case. With judicial custody, the accused were slated to be sent to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. 

However, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm without Covid-19 report. The court order read, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."   

On Friday, post noon, the NCB were snapped taking Aryan Khan and others for a medical tests. Soon after their visit to JJ Hospital, the accused were seen arriving at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. 

 Here are the visuals from outside the NCB office and Arthur Road Jail: 

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : this is so wrong. simply harassing him because he is SRK son. shame .
REPLY 0 1 hour ago

