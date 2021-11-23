PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana effortlessly pulls off 2 distinct looks; His ripped physique is unmissable

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the theatrical release of his next film and the actor has been going all out to promote the film. On Tuesday, he was snapped in the city sporting two distinct looks. Unlike his usual jacket and sneaker look, Ayushmann pulled off an all white and all black look.

The paparazzi snapped Ayushmann for his movie promotion. He was seen in a head-to-toe white outfit which included a solid white tee, white trousers and beige boots. The actor waved out to the paparazzi from a distance as he made his way for the film promotions.

Another look was the all-black look in which Ayushmann's ripped physique is unmissable. It is a known fact that Ayushmann underwent a massive physical transformation for Chandigarhh Kare Aashiqui and the result is quite evident. The actor could be seen wearing a black bodysuit and a pair of chunky yet super stylish sunglasses.

Props to Ayushmann, he effortlessly pulled off both the looks.

Check out Ayushmann's black and white looks below:

