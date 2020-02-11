PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar strike a perfect pose while promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

From Ayushmann Khurrana's acting to his lip-lock scene with Jitendra Kumar, everyone is just loving the trailer and eagerly waiting to watch the film.

After giving us some amazing films like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is back to entertain us with his upcoming rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer which has received a positive response from the viewers has been trending on YouTube. From Ayushmann's acting to his lip-lock scene with Jitendra Kumar, everyone is just loving the trailer and eagerly waiting to watch the film. The songs Gabru, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho and Arey Pyaar Kar Le have been trending on the chartbusters list.

With just a few days left for the film to release, Ayushmann is busy promoting his film with his co-star Jitendra. Recently, Ayushmann and Jitendra were spotted striking a perfect pose for the paps while promoting their film. While the Badhaai Ho actor looked suave in a light pink coloured jacket and matching pants paired up with a white t-shirt, Jitendra, looked uber cool in a green jacket and blue pants paired with a white print t-shirt. Ayushmann paired his entire look with a matching pair of shoes and his to die for dimples. Ayushmann and Jitendra both posed together for the paparazzi looking stunning.

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, the movie is slated for February 21, 2020 release. Besides Ayushmann and Jitendra playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance. While many actors shy away from playing a homosexual character, Ayushmann won roaring applause for playing a gay protagonist in the film.

