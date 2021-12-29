PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana opts for all black casual attire as he gets clicked at airport

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor has received a positive response from the fans. The actor has always picked up different topics and the audience has loved it. This time also the film was dealing with transgender. The film was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures. The actor has other films also lined up in his kitty.

Today, he was spotted at the airport in all black casual attire.

Ayushmann is spotted wearing black pants paired with a black t-shirt and a jacket. The actor wore a mask and removed only when a fan asked him for a selfie. He also posed for the shutterbugs and waved at them. It is not revealed where the actor is headed to. The actor will be next seen in a political thriller, Anek, which marks his reunion with director Anubhav Sinha after Article 15. As reported the film is scheduled to release in 2022 but an official confirmation is awaited.

The other details of the film are kept under wraps. The shooting has already been completed and Ayushmann had announced about the same on the social handle.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann also has two more films in his kitty for 2022 –Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s Action Hero. Ayushmann had said that Doctor G is a very youth-oriented film. “It shows a lot of student life but has a social commentary too. It’s a great collaboration,” he had added.

