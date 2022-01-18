PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana serves uber cool styles as he gets snapped twice in the city.

Ayushmann Khurrana keeps on moving from one project to another and also between cities. If he is not shooting in Mumbai, the actor will usually be found in his family home in Chandigarh. On Monday, Ayushmann was spotted twice in Mumbai and served an uber cool both the times.

First, the actor stepped out for some personal work during the day and looked super stylish even in a basic outfit. The actor was snapped wearing a bright orange tee with well-fitted blue denims. He paired that with white sneakers and a head band. Ayushmann rarely steps out without his sunglasses and this time he wore a chunky black and grey pair.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Ayushmann was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he was gearing up to leave the city. He upped the fashion quotient with his airport look as he was seen in an embellished black hoodie sweatshirt. He wore clear brown glasses to complement his outfit and carried a black backpack.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's two stylish looks below:

On the work front, Ayushmann was most recently seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He has films like Anek and Doctor G lined up for release this year.

