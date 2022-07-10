PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and kids twin in tracksuits; Their dog steals the show at airport.

Looks like its holiday time for Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and their kids. The family of four were snapped at the Mumbai international airport on Sunday afternoon. However, it was their dog Peanut that stole the show and caught everyone's attention. Ayushmann and his family all arrived in tracksuits and dished out family goals as they posed together.

While Ayushmanna and wife Tahira opted for beige and white coloured tracksuits, their kids looked adorable in grey and pink tracksuits. They also carried backpacks and truly looked vacation ready. However, their dog was the star attraction as Tahira held Peanut in her arms and their son and daughter played.

Before heading inside the airport terminal, Ayushmann and Tahira posed for the paparazzi along with their kids. Check out the Khurrana family airport photos below:

On the work front, Ayushmann was most recently seen in Anek which did not take the box office by storm. In his next film Doctor G, Ayushmann will be seen playing a medical professional alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

