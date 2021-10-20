PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap & kids return in style from their vacation

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and the kids returned from their vacation. The family was clicked by the members of the paparazzi at the airport. Ayushmann wore a red t-shirt along with black cargo pants as he walked out of the airport. Ayushmann’s last release was Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ costarring Amitabh Bachchan and the film was released on an OTT platform. Gulabo Sitabo marked one of the first major Hindi films to take the direct to digital OTT route during the first wave of pandemics.

Ayushmann has several releases lined up including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which costars Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann has completed filming for Anubhav Sinha’s directorial social drama ‘Anek’. He is also portraying the role of a doctor in Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial ‘Doctor G’. He has completed the shooting of the film as a huge portion of the film has been shot in Prayagraj. Ayushmann will be sharing the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh for the first time in ‘Doctor G’. Ayushmann’s latest meta-comedy action film titled ‘Action Hero’ has been announced. The venture is being produced by Ayushmann’s frequent collaborator Aanand L. Rai.

Take a look:

Recently Ayushmann spoke about ‘Andhadhun’ as the film completed 3 years. In a chat with Outlook, Ayushmann said, “I naturally gravitate towards edgy and disruptive scripts. Sriram Raghavan is one of the best directors of our country and I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with him”.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana's dreamy escapade with Tahira Kashyap screams love; See Pic