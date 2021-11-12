Babil Khan reveals why he chose late dad Irrfan Khan's farmhouse for his photoshoot

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, often shares throwback pictures of his father on social media. Right from his NSD days to sometimes film shooting, he gives glimpse of many such instances. Well, fans also love it and shower loads of love on the pictures. He has recently done a photoshoot at their family Nashik farmhouse and the audience is lapping it up with huge cheers. He looks raw, he looks dreamy and he surely gives a nostalgic hint of his father's grace in the pictures.

Ace photographer, Shivaji Sen, has beautifully captured the many moods of Babil around the gorgeous farmhouse. Speaking about the photo shoot Babil says, "The farmhouse is a special place for my family. It is that one abode of rest my father returned to whenever he needed to unwind. I feel his presence strongly around the area. This is why I chose it to be my place of shoot as well. Shivaji Sen has done a wonderful job of capturing my many moods.”

“We spoke a lot about what I wanted to get out and I think the results are at par with all that we thought of achieving," he added.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, Babil is still to make an official announcement about his film. Reportedly, he is all set to make his acting debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

