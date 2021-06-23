PHOTOS: Babil misses Irrfan Khan & says he's been working 'so hard': Wish you were here to witness

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle to share throwback photos of his late father as he remembered him with a heartbreaking note.

Late actor Irrfan Khan may have left for the heavenly abode, however, his legacy still remains through the terrific body of films he has done. And his son, Babil Khan continues to celebrate and remember his father via old memories and photos on his social media handle. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Babil shared a series of old photos of his father Irrfan as he remembered him and longed to have him around to see how hard he had been working.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil recalled old memories of his 'baba' Irrfan with photos featuring him, Homi Adajania and others. In one of the photos from Angrezi Medium set, we can see Irrfan and Homi laughing their hearts out. In another picture, the late actor is seen petting a farm animal. In other photos, Babil and Irrfan could be seen spending time together. Sharing the old memories, Babil wrote, "I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."

As soon as Babil penned the emotional note, celebs started responding in the comments. Anaita Shroff Adajania commented and sent Babil a big hug. Zayn Marie, Nikhil Taneja and others too responded and sent love to the young star kid. Irrfan's demise left not only the family in a state of grief, but the entire nation shocked. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai.

Now, his son Babil is gearing up for his debut in and Karnesh Sharma backed Netflix project titled Qala. It also stars Tripti Dimri and a glimpse of it was shared earlier this year on social media.

