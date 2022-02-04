PHOTOS: Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are at their goofiest best as they promote Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are going all out with promoting their upcoming film Badhaai Do. On Friday, the duo stepped out to for the film's promotions in a colour co-ordinated look. They were at their goofiest best as Rajkummar Rao even photobombed Bhumi's solo paparazzi moments.

The duo also posed with their director Harshavardhan Kulkarni and made for a picture perfect shot. For the promotions, Bhumi kept her style cool and chic as she opted for a pair of white ripped denims and a strappy blue corset top. As for Rajkummar, the actor looked dapper in light denims, a crisp white tee and a bright blue bomber jacket. While Bhumi opted for jewelled heels, Rajkummar wore a pair of sneakers.

While photobombing Bhumi's picture, Rajkummar hid behind the bushes and emerged when the paparazzi began to click her solo photos.

Check out Rajkummar and Bhumi Pedenekar's photos below:

Badhaai Do revolves around a lavender marriage setting and Rajkummar plays a cop, whereas Bhumi plays a Physical Education teacher. The film ​is set for a theatrical release on 11 February, 2022.

