PHOTOS: Bhumi Pednekar joins hands with nature lovers as she arrives for a beach cleanup in the city.

Bhumi Pednekar is a well-known climate warrior by now as the actress uses her social media power to talk about sustainability and climate change. On Wednesday, Bhumi kicked off her day by taking a small step towards a cleaner tomorrow. The actress was snapped in Mumbai's suburbs as she arrived for a beach cleanup at Bandra's Carter Road.

Bhumi sported her climate warrior tee and boots as she posed at the sea-facing promenade before heading for the beach cleanup. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress flaunted her wide smile for the paparazzi as she put on her yellow gloves, masked up and got into the grind.

The actress joined a group of nature lovers as they cleaned the rocky terrain situated near the sea at Carter Road. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos below:

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do. The actress also has Rakshabandhan with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline for which she has wrapped up shooting.

ALSO READ: NCB finds 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan & debut actress; Submits in court