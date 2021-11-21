PICS: Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Sussanne Khan look ravishing at Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan’s wedding

It is D-day! Apparently, 21st November is quite an auspicious day with quite a lot of couples getting hitched. However, the one we are the most excited about is Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. The beautiful duo has been the centre of attention for some time now. With their glamorous wedding, the audience was gifted with a lot of picture-perfect moments - be it the happy groom grooving with his baraatis or the gorgeous inside pics of their wedding.

Numerous notable celebrities such as Athiya Shetty and Alia Bhatt attended the event in style. Now we have got our hands on pictures of Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty and more, and oh my god - you are not ready for their gorgeous attires! It seems yellow is the colour of the wedding, with Bhumi and Rhea looking regal and angelic in yellow outfits. While Bhumi is seen in an elaborate, sleeveless lehenga, Rhea is in a sexy yellow saree. Safe to see, this might be the most stylish wedding of the year! Susanne Khan, sporting a gorgeous red outfit, also stands out. On the other side, we have Manish Malhotra to rep the male population and looks dapper in an all-black outfit.

Take a look at the pics:

Aditya and Anushka have been courting each other for more than four years. The couple's wedding has been the talk of the town. Just a while back, their amazing bachelorette pics went viral giving the fans a taste of their royal, glam wedding preparations.

