PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz flaunts his chiseled body; Himanshi Khurana gives him a cute nickname

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz made heads turn with his toned physique and ladylove Himanshi Khurana couldn't stop commenting on his awe-inspiring picture. Take a look.

This year we got a cute real-life couple straight from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, we're talking about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. After facing loads of problems and backlash, the Kashmiri model and Punjabi singer, managed to stick around together. The two confessed their feelings on 's show, and since then have been making headlines for their amazing bond. While BB 13 is over now, the duo is making the best of their time together, and getting to know each other better.

Just a day ago, Asim, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture from his workout sesh. Like we'd all expect, he was again shirtless, and proudly flaunted his chiseled body and toned abs as he posed for some awe-inspiring pictures. Well, Asim posted these pictures without any great caption, but they speak volumes about Asim's dedication towards a fit and healthy life. While fans went gaga upon seeing their 'superhero' bare-bodied, his ladylove Himanshi made heads turn as she commented with a cute nickname for him. Himanshi commented calling Asim a 'Pumpkin.' Yes, Pumpkin is Himanshi's adorable nickname for her beau Asim.

Take a look at Asim's workout pictures here:

Not only Himanshi but ex BB contestant Ajaz Khan, who has been rooting for Asim ever since his stint in the 'tedha' house, dropped by a comment. He wrote, 'I'm going to the gym right now!' Well, looks like Asim is giving many fitness motivation with his spellbinding physique. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

