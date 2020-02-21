PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai looks vivacious in a black dress as she attends an award function

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai was seen at her glam best at a recently held award function. Take a look.

's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu to the viewers on February 15 with Sidharth Shukla lifting the winner's trophy. Well, it has almost been a week since the show concluded, but all the contestants are still hogging the limelight. From partying together to sharing about life after Bigg Boss, they're keeping their fans engaged with the happenings. Recently, BB 13 finalist , was spotted attending an award function and she made many heads turn with her impeccable style. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress, who is known to be a fashionista, turned her style game on, in a black gown as she walked the red carpet. Rashami wore a shimmery black coloured floor touching gown with a V-shaped neckline. She styled her hair in a neatly-tied ponytail bun and accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings. Rashami opted for deep-red eyeshadow and nude lips sporting a fresh makeup face. Whether it is casual wear, traditional attire or a red-carpet look, the actress shells out major fashion inspiration.

Take a look at Rashami's awe-inspiring look here:

During the same appearance, Rashami was about if she thinks that Sidharth Shukla's win was fixed. To which she said, 'If the public thinks that then, they must have even told you who should be the winner. Who am I to question someone's winning? It is a very stupid question to ask. Sorry.' On the work front, Rashami was seen in some episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge opposite Sidharth Shukla. The show stars ex BB contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma turns into a golden girl as she walks on red carpet during award show



Credits :Instagram

Read More