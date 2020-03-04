PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla flaunts his classy summer style as he gets papped at the airport

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport and he looked uber cool. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla needs no introduction. The handsome hunk lifted the trophy of 's controversial show Bigg Boss 13 and made many heads turn. He was declared as the undisputed winner of the 'tedha' season and is now enjoying all the love from his fans. While it has been over 15 days that Bigg Boss 13's grand finale was held, it looks like Sidharth Shukla's fans have still not overcome his massive win. Though Sidharth is not much socially active, he ensures to treat his fans with pictures and videos from his daily happenings often.

Today is just another day for Sidharth fans to rejoice as the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. And yet again, he made many eyes pop with his amazing sense of style. Sidharth was seen flaunting his classy summer style in cool casuals. The actor opted for brown lowers and a white-printed hoodie. He completed his look with colour co-ordinated sneakers and black shades. While Sidharth looked dapper in his airport look, his smile added the 'wow' factor. Well, Sidharth is heading to Delhi for an upcoming event, and we can't wait to get more of him from the capital.

Check of Sidharth's uber cool look here:

While fans are missing the Balika Vadhu actor on-screen, he has yet not revealed his upcoming project. He was last seen on bestie Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to help her find an ideal match for her. This left SidNaaz fans berserk, as they demanded a show on Sidharth and Shehnaaz alone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

