PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks dapper as he steps out to interact with the media

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out in the city to interact with the media. Check out his latest pictures.

Sidharth Shukla was already a known name when he entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 as one of the contestants. But his popularity rose to greater heights after being declared the undisputed winner of the show. The handsome hunk recently had a live chat session with his fans on Instagram in which he answered their questions and spilled the beans about many facets related to his life. The actor also admitted that he is not much active on social media.

In the midst of all this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been snapped by the paparazzi today as he stepped out to interact with the media. Sidharth looked dapper in a blue-colored cardigan teamed up with a pair of grey tapered pants and matching shoes. He flashed his beaming smile which getting clicked by the shutterbugs and stole the limelight with his suave look and personality as usual.

Check out the pictures of Sidharth Shukla below:

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth also appeared in the new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein he helped Shehnaaz Gill select the perfect contenders who would be competing to become her prospective groom. In his live chat, the actor also had spilled the beans about his marriage saying that he needed to find a girl first to tie the knot. Sidharth made a lot of headlines owing to his proximity with Shehnaaz inside the Bigg Boss house. He was also linked with another fellow contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

